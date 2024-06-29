Karnataka Government Freezes Liquor Prices Indefinitely

In a move that has garnered mixed reactions from alcohol consumers in Karnataka, the state government has decided to freeze liquor prices. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the Excise Department officials to maintain the current rates, halting any changes that were initially planned.

The Excise Department had intended to implement price adjustments starting June 1, which included reductions for higher-end brandy, whiskey, gin, and rum, while increasing prices for other brands. Despite a draft notification for these revisions, the changes have not been implemented due to the Chief Minister’s intervention, postponing any price adjustments until at least August.

As a result, liquor prices in Karnataka will remain steady from July 1, offering relief to consumers concerned about potential increases but disappointing those expecting lower prices for premium brands. The government’s decision means that the current rates for all alcoholic beverages in the state will continue without any immediate changes.