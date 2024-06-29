Know signs of ‘telephobia’

Phone anxiety means the fear of making or answering phone calls. it also called telephobia. It is a common fear among those with social anxiety disorder (SAD). These people do experience a sudden grasp of anxiety as soon as the telephone rings.

According to a report by The Conversation, a 2019 survey of UK office workers found 76% of millennials and 40% of baby boomers have anxious thoughts when their phone rings. Because of this, 61% of millennials would altogether avoid calls, compared with 42% of baby boomers.

Emotional symptoms of phone anxiety:

Avoid making calls or having others call you

Delay in making or answering phone calls

Obsess about what was said after calls

Stress about embarrassing yourself

Worry about bothering the other person

Worry about what you will say

Physical symptoms of phone anxiety :

Increased heart rate

Nausea

Shaking

Shortness of breathDizziness

Muscular tension

Treatment for phone anxiety or telephobia can include cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques, such as cognitive restructuring and exposure training.