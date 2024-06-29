Minister Demands Explanation for Fahadh Faasil’s Angamaly Hospital Film Shoot

Health Minister Veena George has requested an explanation from the department director regarding the approval for filming a movie in the Casualty of Angamaly Taluk Hospital. Reports suggest that the health department director permitted the crew to shoot in the hospital’s emergency room on Thursday and Friday. The filming was halted after the incident sparked controversy, and the Kerala Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the case.

The movie ‘Painkili’, produced by actor Fahadh Faasil, began filming around 9 PM on Thursday at Angamaly Taluk Hospital. Allegedly, the lights in the emergency room were dimmed to accommodate the shoot, and approximately 50 people, including actors, were present in the Casualty department. The hospital superintendent stated that permission for the shoot was granted following standard procedures, with special instructions issued to ensure no inconvenience to patients.

Hospital authorities confirmed that the filming was conducted with the health department director’s approval and guidance. The film producers’ association noted that the shoot occurred after obtaining necessary permissions and that Rs 10,000 was paid for the two-day filming. They also clarified that neither hospital operations nor patients were disrupted by the filming schedule.