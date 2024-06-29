NCRB Teams to Assist in Implementation of Three Criminal Laws

Ahead of the implementation of three newly enacted criminal laws, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act starting July 1, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has taken proactive steps. According to sources from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), NCRB has established 36 support teams and set up call centers to assist states and Union Territories in smoothly adopting these laws. These measures aim to ensure constant support and guidance for effective implementation.

The MHA sources further revealed that extensive training has been provided to approximately 40 lakh grassroots workers and 5.65 lakh officials from police, prison, forensics, judicial, and prosecution sectors to raise awareness about the new laws. Emphasizing the integration of new technology in investigation and court proceedings, the NCRB has also updated the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) application with 23 functional modifications. This application connects almost all police stations nationwide and will now handle cases under the new laws.

Additionally, the National Informatics Centre has developed specific apps like eSakshya, NyayShruti, and eSummon to facilitate electronic documentation, videography of crime scenes, and court summons delivery under the revised criminal laws. The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) has contributed by developing training modules and conducting numerous training sessions, webinars, and seminars, involving over 40,000 officers and personnel to enhance their capacity in implementing the new legal frameworks.

Efforts to inform the public about these legislative changes have also been extensive, involving ministries such as women and child development, rural development, and panchayati raj. These ministries have conducted webinars engaging nearly 40 lakh grassroots functionaries. Moreover, the Department of Legal Affairs under the Ministry of Law and Justice has organized conferences across state capitals, bringing together judicial experts and stakeholders to discuss the implications and implementation strategies of the new laws.