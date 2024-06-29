NEET-UG Paper leak: CBI raids seven locations in Gujarat

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensified its probe into the alleged NEET UG paper leak on Saturday (June 29), conducting searches at seven locations across Gujarat. These raids, part of a broader investigation into irregularities surrounding the medical entrance examination, targeted areas in four districts, including Ahmedabad and Godhra. Earlier, the CBI had searched two schools in Panchmahal district that served as NEET UG exam centers in May.

This latest action follows previous raids on Wednesday, where the CBI visited an immigration agent’s office and made an arrest related to the paper leak case. The investigation led the CBI to raid schools in Godhra’s Parvadi village and Kheda district’s Padal, both identified as NEET UG exam centers. Additionally, in Vadodara, the CBI recovered cheques allegedly given by parents of NEET UG candidates to an immigration agency owner implicated in the case.

Nationwide, the CBI has conducted similar raids and made arrests, including detaining at least 18 individuals in Bihar. During these operations, authorities seized evidence such as a burned question paper, mobile phones, laptops, and post-dated cheques. The CBI also detained the prime suspect, Sikandar Yadavendu, from Patna, marking a significant development in their efforts to unravel the NEET UG paper leak scandal.