Nitish Kumar’s Party Calls for ‘Special Category’ Status for Bihar

The Janata Dal United (JDU) concluded its national executive meeting on Saturday (June 29) with a significant resolution calling for special category status for Bihar. Led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the party emphasized the urgent need for this status, citing ongoing economic and developmental disparities within the state.

Following the meeting, a senior JDU leader highlighted that the demand for special state status for Bihar has been a longstanding issue aimed at boosting Bihar’s development and addressing its unique challenges.

Additionally, the resolution emphasized the protection of Bihar’s recently increased reservation quota of 65%. The JDU proposed that this quota should be included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to safeguard it from judicial scrutiny and ensure its uninterrupted implementation.

The party also expressed serious concern over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process, stressing the importance of conducting a thorough investigation to restore the credibility of such critical examinations and maintain trust among students and parents in the fairness of the system.