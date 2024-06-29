NTA announces new exam dates amid NEET controversy

Amid the ongoing controversy over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced new dates for postponed or cancelled examinations on Friday night. The UGC-NET, initially cancelled on June 18 due to a compromised exam, will now be held from August 21 to September 4. The exam, determining eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships, assistant professorships, and PhD admissions, will follow the Computer Based Test (CBT) format over a fortnight, unlike the previous single-day, offline format. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan cited a darknet leak and social media circulation of the question paper, prompting a CBI investigation.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC-NET, delayed amid controversy over exam irregularities, is rescheduled for July 25 to 27. This test is crucial for PhD admissions in various scientific disciplines, including Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. Additionally, the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), initially postponed on June 12, will now take place on July 10. The NCET is vital for admissions to select central and state universities, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges.

In response to the scrutiny over the NEET-UG and PhD entrance NET exams, the Centre recently established a panel to ensure the transparent and fair conduct of exams by the NTA. This move aims to restore confidence and integrity in the examination process.