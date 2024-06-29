OnePlus launches new tablet: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: OnePlus Pad Pro was launched in China. OnePlus Pad Pro price is set at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,000) and 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,000), respectively. The top-of-the-line version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,000). It is offered in Khaki Green and Space Gray colourways. OnePlus is tipped to unveil the tablet as the OnePlus Pad 2 in international markets.

The newly announced OnePlus Pad Pro runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14 and sports a 12.1-inch 3K (2,120×3,200 pixels) display with 144Hz refresh rate, 7:5 aspect ratio, 303ppi pixel density, 900 nits peak brightness and 540Hz touch sampling rate. The TUV Rheinland 3.0-certified screen has Dolby Vision support. The OnePlus tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, along with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus Pad Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It has quad stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC. The tablet also has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.The OnePlus Pad Pro is equipped with a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.