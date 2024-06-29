OnePlus Watch 2 with eSIM connectivity launched: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: OnePlus Watch 2 with eSIM connectivity was launched in China. The wearable was launched in India earlier this year. The OnePlus Watch 2 is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,650). It comes in Meteorite Black and Nebula Green colours. In India, the OnePlus Watch 2 was unveiled in Black Steel and Radiant Steel shades with a price tag of Rs. 24,999.

The China variant of the OnePlus Watch 2 runs on ColorOS Watch 6.0 and is compatible with devices running on Android 8.0 or later, as well as iOS 13.0 and later. It features a 1.43-inch (466×466 pixels) AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density and up to 1,000 peak brightness. The screen has a default brightness of 600nits. The smartwatch runs on Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, paired with a BES2700 chip. It includes 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Besides Bluetooth calling, the new OnePlus Watch 2 comes with eSIM support to let users make and receive phone calls directly on the wrist without their mobile phone. It offers Bluetooth 5.3, Beidou, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity options. The wearable has more than 100 sports modes. It can provide health-focused features such as SpO2 monitoring, and heart rate tracking among others.

The OnePlus Watch 2 also has an IP68-certified build that comes with 5ATM water resistance. It houses a 500mAh battery and is touted to deliver up to 2.5 days of playtime and up to 12 days of standby time on a single charge. The wearable is said to last up to 24 hours with a charging time of just 12 minutes.