Oppo launches Reno 12F 5G: Details

Mumbai: Oppo has introduced the Reno 12F 5G. The handset is launched as a close sibling of the Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro. The Chinese tech brand has not revealed the price and availability details of Oppo Reno 12F 5G. It is currently listed on Oppo’s global website in Amber Orange and Olive Green colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 12F runs on ColorOS 14.0 and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 92.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, 394ppi pixel density, and 1,200nits of peak brightness. The screen has AGC DT-Star 2 glass protection. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS2.2 storage. It also gets the Oppo AI suite including AI Recording Summary, AI Summary for text, AI Writer, and AI Speak.

Also Read: Volkswagen launches Tharu XR SUV: Details

The Oppo Reno 12F 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation) alongside an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the phone gets a 32-megapixel shooter. This model also features AI-based camera features like AI Best Face, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio, and AI Clear Face. The handset has an IP64-rated build.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 12F 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/, Bluetooth 5.3, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, colour temperature sensor, gravity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, IR control, proximity sensor, and optical sensor. It includes a fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports face recognition. The Oppo Reno 12F 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.