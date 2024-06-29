State government slashes petrol, diesel prices: Details

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government decided to cut tax on diesel and petrol Tax on diesel will be slashed from 24 per cent to 21 per cent in the Mumbai region. This will reduce diesel price by Rs 2 per litre.

Tax on petrol will be cut from 26 per cent to 25 per cent. This will decrease the petrol prices by 65 paise in the Mumbai region, comprising Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

said Deputy CM Ajit Pawar while presenting Budget.

In the Budget, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, also announced a financial assistance scheme entailing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years in the state Budget for 2024-25.

The state government also announced a waiver electricity bills for 44 lakh farmers and a promise of three free LPG cylinders every year to poor families.