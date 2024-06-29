Tamil Nadu Firecracker Factory Blast: Four Dead, CM Stalin Announces Relief

A tragic explosion at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, early Saturday (June 29) morning resulted in the deaths of four individuals. The blast, suspected to be caused by the accidental mixing of chemicals, also caused a portion of the factory to collapse and left one person injured. Several buildings and manufacturing areas suffered significant damage.

Fire and rescue services promptly arrived at the scene to extinguish fires and ensure the safety of those present. Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for each bereaved family to provide immediate support.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and the sequence of events leading up to the incident.