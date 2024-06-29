UAE authority announces traffic diversion on major road

Dubai: Ajman Police has announced a traffic diversion on a major road in Ajman. The authority said that traffic will be diverted on Sheikh Zayed Road in the emirate from Saturday, June 29. The diversion is due to development work on the street to improve traffic movement.

Police urged motorists to adhere to traffic instructions that will be put in place during the diversion and to avoid congestion.

Earlier the AD Mobility has informed motorists of partial closure on key roads in Abu Dhabi from Saturday, June 29. The authority said that there will be a partial closure on Saeed bin Shakhbout Street and traffic diversion on the opposite side. It will be in place from 12am, Saturday, June 29 to Monday, July 22.