UAE authority introduces parking fees on three roads

Dubai: Ajman Municipality has implemented parking fees on three roads. Three roads will now have paid parking. Parking fees is set to be implemented on these major roads from today,Saturday, June 29.

These roads lead to locations that many residents frequent – including Al Safeer Mall, Al Ittihad Mosque and a number of popular hypermarkets and supermarkets.

Ajman Municipality has informed residents and visitors of the change on the following:

Ajman Ring Road

College Street

Imam Al -Shafi’i Street

Earlier this month, after a successful IPO, Parkin Company secured a deal to operate and manage over 7,000 parking spaces across Dubai, making parking in those areas paid. The new developer-owned parking locations will be operational from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and is set to be implemented from July-end.