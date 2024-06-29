Union government announces interest rates on small savings schemes for July-September 2024

New Delhi: The Union government announced the interest rates on various small savings schemes. The government has decided to keep the interest rates unchanged for small savings schemes, including Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Senior Citizens Savings Schemes (SCSS) and post office time deposits for the July-September 2024 quarter. beginning

‘The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the second quarter of FY 2024-25 starting from July 1, 2024, and ending on September 30, 2024, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the first quarter (April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024),’ the finance ministry said in the notification.

The interest rates on popular PPF and savings deposits have been kept unchanged at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra has been retained at 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.

For the July 1-September 30, 2024, period, the interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will remain at 7.7 per cent. The interest rate for the Monthly Income Scheme will earn 7.4 per cent for investors.

Small Savings Schemes are savings instruments managed by the government to encourage citizens to save regularly. The small savings schemes have three categories — savings deposits, social security schemes and monthly income plan. Saving deposits include 1-3-year time deposits and 5-year recurring deposits. These also include saving certificates such as National Saving Certificates (NSC) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP). Social security schemes include Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Account and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme. The monthly income plan includes the Monthly Income Account.

The interest rates on small savings schemes, including public provident fund (PPF), national savings certificate (NSC) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), are reviewed every quarter.

The Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) are some of the popular small savings schemes.

The interest rates for the current quarter July-September 2024 are as follows:

Savings Deposit: 4 per cent

1-Year Post Office Time Deposits: 6.9 per cent

2-Year Post Office Time Deposits: 7.0 per cent

3-Year Post Office Time Deposits: 7.1 per cent

5-Year Post Office Time Deposits: 7.5 per cent

5-Year Recurring Deposits: 6.7 per cent

National Saving Certificates (NSC): 7.7 per cent

Kisan Vikas Patra: 7.5 per cent (will mature in 115 months)

Public Provident Fund: 7.1 per cent

Sukanya Samriddhi Account: 8.2 per cent

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme: 8.2 per cent

Monthly Income Account: 7.4 per cent.