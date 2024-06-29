US Open 2024: India’s Malvika Bansod enters semifinal

New York: In Badminton, Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod advanced into the women’s singles semifinal of US Open Badminton tournament in Texas. Malvika Bansod defeated Scottish player Kirsty Gilmour, 10-21, 21-15, 21-10 in the quarter final. The Indian Shuttler will now face Natsuki Nidaira of Japan.

However, Indian women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to Japanese pair Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato 21-17, 17-21, 21-19 in the quarterfinals.

The US Open 2024 badminton, a BWF Super 300 event, will conclude on Sunday.