Van panchayats empowered to prevent forest fires

In response to this year’s severe forest fires, the Uttarakhand government has taken a notable step to prevent future occurrences by empowering the forest panchayats. For the first time since independence, the Sarpanch of each area is designated as a forest officer, enhancing their role in forest management and protection.

Previously, forest authorities handled cases of illegal activities like tree felling and timber smuggling. However, a recent amendment to the Forest Panchayat Rules grants the Sarpanch authority to initiate legal actions akin to those of forest officers. This change aims to improve efforts in curbing forest crimes, according to forest officials.

Dr. Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Chief Conservator of Forests for forest Panchayat, explained that the state has 11,217 Van Panchayats. The Uttarakhand Forest Panchayat Rules, established in 2005 and revised in 2012 and March 2024, now include provisions that allow the Sarpanch to issue transit permits for the actual use of forest wealth.