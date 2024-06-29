Volkswagen launches Tharu XR SUV: Details

Mumbai: Volkswagen has unveiled a new compact SUV for the Chinese market called the Tharu XR. It is a slightly longer version of the Taigun sold in India. The Tharu XR is based on the MQB A0 platform. It is 134 mm longer than the Tiagun.

It has sleek LED headlamps with an LED light bar. The rear features smoked LED taillights connected by a transparent trim and a different rear bumper with contrasting silver trim.

The SUV is offered in a 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L turbo-petrol. The latter will generate power output of 160 Hp and 250 Nm of max torque. Both of these engines will exclusively be offered with a 7-speed DCT.

The SUV is expected to get features such as a panoramic sunroof, electric ORVMs, electric tailgate, leather seats, large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger and cruise control. Safety features include ESP, traction control system, reverse camera, rear traffic alert and electronic parking brake with auto hold function.