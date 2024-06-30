Avalanche strikes Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath

A large avalanche struck Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath on Sunday morning, with footage of the snowslide quickly circulating on social media. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties or property damage from the incident. The avalanche occurred around 5 a.m., originating from the mountain behind Kedarnath Dham, according to Rudraprayag senior superintendent of police Dr. Vishakha Ashok Bhadane.

Dr. Bhadane assured that despite the avalanche causing significant snowfall and stirring up dust, it did not result in any loss of life or damage to property. Nandan Singh Rajwar, the disaster management officer, confirmed that such avalanches are not uncommon in the area and typically occur after heavy snowfall, posing minimal risk.

Earlier this month, Kedarnath witnessed a surge in pilgrim numbers, exceeding 700,000 visitors by June 6. This rise in devotees marks an increase in the Char Dham Yatra circuit’s popularity, encompassing pilgrimage sites like Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri this year.