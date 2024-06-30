CPI(M) district committees criticize CM Pinarayi Vijayan for Lok Sabha election loss

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, is facing significant internal criticism within the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) following a notable defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Recent discontent has emerged from district committees in Alappuzha and Kottayam, primarily focusing on Vijayan’s leadership style and the performance of specific ministers.

In Alappuzha, the district committee has called for a reassessment of Vijayan’s leadership approach. Criticism has also been directed towards Finance Minister KN Balagopal and Health Minister Veena George. Factionalism within the party was highlighted as a contributing factor to the CPI(M)’s third-place finishes in constituencies like Haripad and Kayamkulam. Additionally, concerns were raised regarding the handling of communal issues by the district secretary.

Similarly, the Kottayam district committee of the CPI(M) has expressed discontent with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. They criticized his public rebuke of Thomas Chazhikadan at the Nava Kerala Sadas event, which reportedly caused dissatisfaction among Kerala Congress workers. Additional grievances included doubts about the credibility of the party secretary’s press interactions, perceived inadequacies in ministerial performances, and failures in candidate selection.

At the central level, the CPI(M) Central Committee has acknowledged a strong anti-incumbency sentiment in Kerala that has led to backlash against the government. There have been calls for a thorough review and rectification of mistakes to address these issues promptly. Leaders have underscored the potential serious repercussions if these concerns are not resolved swiftly, emphasizing the need to counteract the prevailing anti-government sentiments and improve communication with the public about governmental plans and initiatives.