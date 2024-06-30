Delhi-NCR to Experience Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Orange Alert for Next 3 Days

The nation’s capital has been experiencing monsoon showers, and significant rainfall is expected over the next three days. The Met Department has issued an orange alert for Delhi due to the forecast of heavy rainfall. The IMD predicts substantial rain on June 30 and July 1, following two days of continuous showers.

On Saturday morning, areas like Burari and Rohini in Delhi received rainfall, with Safdarjung reporting 8.9 mm and Lodhi Road recording 12.6 mm between 2:30 and 5:30 pm. The IMD defines moderate rain as 7.6 to 35.5 mm in a day and heavy rain as 64.5 to 124.4 mm. The weather department issues four color-coded warnings: green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action). Saturday’s maximum temperature was 35.6 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees below average, while the minimum was 28 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall, the highest for June since 1936, marking one-third of the city’s entire monsoon rainfall. With Delhi typically receiving around 650 mm of rain during the monsoon season, meteorologists suggest that such heavy rainfalls could indicate exceptional weather events.