Former Sainik School Classmates Set to Lead Indian Army and Navy

In a historic first for the Indian military, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and General Upendra Dwivedi, who were classmates at Sainik School in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh during the 1970s, have risen to become chiefs of the Indian Navy and Indian Army, respectively. This remarkable coincidence marks the first time in Indian military history that two classmates from the same school have assumed the highest ranks in their respective services.

Admiral Tripathi assumed command of the Indian Navy on May 1, while General Dwivedi was scheduled to take charge on June 1, albeit delayed by a month due to the extension granted to the outgoing Army chief, General Manoj Pande. Both leaders were commissioned into their services in the mid-1980s after completing their education at Sainik School Rewa and the National Defence Academy.

General Dwivedi’s career has been distinguished by his extensive experience across various operational environments, including active counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir Valley and Rajasthan deserts, as well as significant command and staff roles in the North East region. His journey from Sainik School to leading the Indian Army reflects a rare achievement rooted in his comprehensive military background.