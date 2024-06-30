General Upendra Dwivedi takes over as 30th Chief of Army Staff

Senior Indian Army officer General Upendra Dwivedi took charge as the 30th Chief of Army Staff on Sunday, succeeding General Manoj Pande, who retired after a month-long extension due to the General Election. Before this appointment, General Dwivedi served as the vice-chief of Army Staff since February 24.

A native of Madhya Pradesh, General Dwivedi graduated from Sainik School, Rewa, and joined the National Defence Academy in January 1981. He was commissioned into the 18th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles on December 15, 1984. Notably, the current Navy Chief, Admiral DK Tripathi, is his school batchmate. Known for his exceptional athletic skills, General Dwivedi excelled in physical training during his time at NDA and the Indian Military Academy.

Throughout his extensive military career, General Dwivedi has held numerous staff and command roles across various operational environments, including counter-terrorist operations in Kashmir and desert operations in Rajasthan. He commanded the Yol-headquartered Rising Star Corps on the Western front and the Udhampur-headquartered Northern Command from 2022-2024. He has also contributed significantly to modernizing and equipping the Northern Command, focusing on indigenous equipment and technological advancements. His overseas postings include roles in Somalia and Seychelles. General Dwivedi is a recipient of multiple prestigious awards and has a distinguished academic background, including being a ‘Distinguished Fellow’ at USAWC, Carlisle, USA.