Government Launches Portal to Combat Child Drug Abuse

To protect children from drug and substance abuse, the government has launched the “Prahari Portal” to create a robust monitoring system aimed at preventing the sale of contraband around schools and raising awareness among students and teachers. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai inaugurated the portal under the Joint Action Plan, which involves various stakeholders in combating the drug menace among youngsters. The initiative, supported by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), is part of a broader vision for a “Nasha Mukt Bharat” (Drug-Free India).

The Joint Action Plan, titled “A War Against Drugs,” aims to shift the approach to preventing drug and substance abuse among children by involving all relevant parties, including agencies, officials, media, and parents. Rai emphasized the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and terrorism, highlighting measures such as empowering BSF, SSB, and Assam Rifles to file FIRs against drug traffickers. The National Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) initiative, started in 2019, plays a significant role in this fight. Thirty District Magistrates were honored for their exemplary implementation of the plan, with Rai encouraging them to share successful models with other districts.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanungo stressed the importance of protecting children from drugs to achieve the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India. He praised the collaborative effort in creating the Joint Action Plan, which consolidates existing policies and laws to contribute to the mission for a Drug-Free India. NCB Deputy Director Sachin Jain discussed the agency’s role in safeguarding children from drugs, emphasizing the need for joint efforts and the significance of Prahari Clubs in this initiative. Representatives from 33 states and Union territories also shared their efforts under the Joint Action Plan to protect children from drugs.