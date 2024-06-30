India will get world’s largest museum by 2025

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced on Sunday that India will transform the North and South Blocks of Delhi’s Raisina Hill complex into the world’s largest museum by 2025, nearly double the size of France’s Louvre museum. Speaking in his Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency, Shekhawat revealed that an agreement has been signed between France and India for this purpose, and he expressed pride in being part of this monumental project.

Shekhawat explained that once the Central Vista redevelopment project is completed and offices are relocated in 2025, the North and South Blocks will be converted into a museum. This museum will narrate India’s history spanning over 5,000 years and will surpass the Louvre in Paris in size. The minister highlighted the significance of this project during his first visit to Jodhpur since taking the oath as a Union cabinet minister.

Additionally, Shekhawat mentioned that India will host the World Heritage Committee meeting for the first time next month, a significant event as India ranks third globally in the number of world heritage sites. He expressed confidence that India would gain another heritage site at this meeting.