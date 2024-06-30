‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Earns Rs 415 Crore Globally in Just Three Days

“Kalki 2898 AD,” a star-studded multilingual 3D film, has amassed Rs 415 crore within its first three days of global release, according to an announcement by the producers on Sunday. This high-budget movie, which blends elements of the Hindu epic Mahabharata with science fiction, is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and was released on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

The film, which cost a staggering Rs 600 crore to make, features renowned actors such as Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Directed by Nag Ashwin, “Kalki 2898 AD” saw a remarkable box office performance, earning Rs 191.5 crore on its opening day, Rs 107 crore on the second day, and Rs 152.5 crore on the third day. The movie’s official page shared this box office update on X, celebrating its success with a poster captioned, “The force is unstoppable… #Kalki2898AD #EpicBlockbusterKalki.”

In North America, “Kalki 2898 AD” is reported to be running houseful and has generated USD 9.4 million at the local box office, as stated by Prathyangira Cinemas. Initially titled “Project K,” the film is said to be the most expensive production in Indian cinema history. The cast also includes Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobhana.