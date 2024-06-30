Kerala on high alert amid rising H1N1 and dengue cases

Kerala is facing a critical surge in infectious diseases, with H1N1 and dengue cases rapidly increasing. The state has seen daily fever patients surpass 11,000, with the health department set to launch a special action plan tomorrow to combat the outbreak. Over the past 10 days, 1,075 dengue cases have been reported, alongside 217 cases of H1N1 and 127 cases of rat fever. This month alone, 26 people have died from these diseases, with daily dengue cases consistently exceeding 100. The state recorded 2,013 dengue infections this month, with half of these occurring in the past ten days.

Compared to last month, H1N1 cases have tripled, and rat fever cases have doubled. Ernakulam has reported the highest number of dengue cases, with Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, and Thrissur also significantly affected. The health department estimates that daily fever cases could rise to 20,000 within three weeks. Contributing factors include intermittent rains, the use of dirty water, and failures in pre-monsoon cleaning efforts. The spread is exacerbated by the tendency for entire households to become infected if one member falls ill.

The health department’s special action plan aims to address these challenges and mitigate the spread of these infectious diseases. The situation is being closely monitored, and urgent measures are being implemented to protect public health and prevent further escalation.