Landslide Blocks Kishtwar-Paddar Road Amid Heavy Rains in Jammu

A massive landslide blocked the Kishtwar-Paddar road on Sunday, following light to moderate rains in isolated areas of Jammu division, offering some respite from the heat. Officials reported that the landslide, triggered by the rains, occurred near Patharnaki in Kishtwar district, halting vehicular traffic. Efforts to clear the road with machinery were promptly initiated.

Throughout the day, overcast skies and sporadic rains were observed in various parts of the Jammu region, particularly in the hilly districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, and Ramban. Jammu city experienced light rainfall in the early hours and again in the evening. Temperature readings in Jammu city showed a high of 36 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.3 degrees Celsius, which is typical for this season. Katra, the base camp for Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, recorded a high of 32.9 degrees Celsius and a low of 24.6 degrees.

The meteorological department has forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in many parts of Jammu division late at night or early morning until July 3. From July 4 to 7, intermittent light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places, with heavy showers in some areas. An advisory has been issued for potential flash floods, landslides, shooting stones in vulnerable spots, and moderate thunderstorms or lightning in the upcoming week.