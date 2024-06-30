NIA conducts raids across J&K’s Rajouri in Reasi Terror attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids on multiple locations in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday in connection with the Reasi terror attack case. According to an NIA statement, the searches resulted in the seizure of various items that indicate connections between the terrorists and overground workers (OGWs).

Officials had previously expressed concerns about terrorists carrying out attacks with local support in various regions. The Reasi terror attack on June 9 resulted in the deaths of nine people, including a child, when terrorists fired on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori to Katra in the Pouni area of Reasi district. The bus subsequently fell into a nearby gorge, increasing the casualties.

Following orders from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the NIA took over the investigation on June 15. The raids were conducted at five locations linked to suspected terrorists and OGWs based on information provided by Hakam Khan, a key suspect arrested in connection with the case on June 19.

According to the NIA, Hakam Khan alias Hakin Din provided shelter, logistics, and food to the terrorists involved in the attack. The agency is now examining the seized materials to unravel the terror conspiracy. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Reasi, Mohita Sharma, noted that Hakam Khan facilitated the movements and actions of the terrorists leading up to the deadly incident.