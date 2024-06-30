PM Modi Congratulates Team India on T20 World Cup Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Team India today to congratulate them on their historic T20 World Cup victory. He commended Rohit Sharma for his “splendid captaincy” and praised Virat Kohli for his outstanding performance in the final match. Modi also appreciated Hardik Pandya for his crucial final over, Surya Kumar Yadav for his game-changing catch, and Jaspreet Bumrah’s overall contribution. He thanked head coach Rahul Dravid for his efforts.

On Saturday, PM Modi took to social media to celebrate the Indian men’s cricket team’s T20 World Cup win against South Africa. “CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team. This match was HISTORIC,” Modi posted on X, along with a video praising the Men in Blue for their seven-run victory over South Africa.

Following the World Cup win, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirements from Twenty20 cricket. In the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma officially declared his retirement, while Kohli made his announcement shortly after the victory.