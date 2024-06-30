PM Modi encourages tree planting to honour mothers

In the first “Mann Ki Baat” after the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people across the country to plant trees in honor of their mothers, highlighting the dual tribute to both motherhood and the environment. This appeal was part of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, announced by PM Modi on World Environment Day during the 111th edition of the broadcast.

Modi called on people to plant a tree with or in the name of their mothers, emphasizing the value of the mother-child bond and its universal significance. This initiative aims to protect Mother Earth while honoring mothers. He thanked voters for re-electing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), noting that the 2024 Lok Sabha election was the largest in the world, with 650 million voters participating.

“Mann Ki Baat,” launched on October 3, 2014, aims to engage with various segments of Indian society, including women, the elderly, and youth. The program is broadcast in 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 foreign languages, such as French, Chinese, and Arabic.