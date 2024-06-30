PM Modi praises ‘Karthumbi Umbrella’ crafted by Kerala’s Attappadi tribal women

During the 111th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the global demand for various Indian products, expressing pride in local products gaining international recognition. He specifically mentioned a unique type of umbrella made in Kerala, illustrating Indian craftsmanship reaching global markets.

PM Modi shared, “With the monsoon spreading across the country, umbrellas are in high demand. Today, I want to tell you about the ‘Karthumbi Umbrella’, crafted in Attappady, Kerala. These vibrant and splendid umbrellas are made by our tribal sisters and have become popular nationwide, even being sold online. They are produced under the supervision of the ‘Vattalakki Cooperative Farming Society’, led by women.”

He further praised the entrepreneurship of the Attappady tribal community, noting their establishment of a bamboo-handicraft unit and plans to open a retail outlet and traditional cafe. These initiatives aim to introduce their traditions and culture to the world. Branded as ‘Karthumbi’, these umbrellas have attracted clients like IT hubs, Kochi Metro, Cochin University, and various schools, providing financial security and empowerment to around 60 women from Attappady. This initiative, launched by the tribal voluntary organization ‘Thambu’, helps the tribal community achieve self-sufficiency.