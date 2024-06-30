PM Modi unveils three books on former VP M Venkaiah Naidu’s Life and Journey

On the eve of former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s 75th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched three books documenting his life and career. The virtual event took place on Sunday, June 30, at the Anvaya Convention Centre in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The books released by PM Modi include “Venkaiah Naidu – Life in Service,” a biography by S Nagesh Kumar, former Resident Editor of The Hindu; “Celebrating Bharat – The Mission and Message of M Venkaiah Naidu as 13th Vice-President of India,” a photo chronicle by Dr. I.V. Subba Rao, former Secretary to the Vice-President; and “Mahaneta – Life and Journey of M. Venkaiah Naidu,” a pictorial biography in Telugu by Sanjay Kishore.

PM Modi praised Naidu’s remarkable achievements over his 75 years and expressed his belief that these books will inspire people and guide them towards national service. Earlier in the week, PM Modi visited Naidu at his residence in the National Capital, further highlighting their close association and respect.