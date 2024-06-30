Prawn sukka recipe: Delicious South Indian dish

– 500 grams prawns, cleaned and deveined

– 1 cup grated coconut (fresh or desiccated)

– 1 large onion, finely chopped

– 2-3 green chilies, slit lengthwise

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 tablespoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– 2 tablespoons oil

– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)

– Curry leaves (optional)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Prawns:

– Clean the prawns thoroughly under running water and drain excess water. If they are large, you can cut them into smaller pieces.

2. Saute Ingredients:

– Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent.

3. Add Spices:

– Add green chilies, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Sauté for 2-3 minutes until the raw smell of the spices disappears.

4. Cook Prawns:

– Add the cleaned prawns to the pan. Stir well to coat them with the spice mixture.

5. Cooking Process:

– Cover the pan and cook on low to medium heat for about 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Prawns cook quickly, so make sure not to overcook them.

6. Add Coconut:

– Once the prawns are almost cooked, add grated coconut to the pan. Mix well with the prawns and spices.

7. Finish and Garnish:

– Cook uncovered for another 2-3 minutes until the prawns are completely cooked and the coconut is toasted lightly.

8. Garnish:

– Garnish with fresh chopped coriander leaves and curry leaves (if using).

9. Serve:

– Prawn sukka is ready to be served hot with steamed rice, roti, or any bread of your choice.