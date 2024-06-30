Prawn sukka recipe: Delicious South Indian dish

– 500 grams prawns, cleaned and deveined
– 1 cup grated coconut (fresh or desiccated)
– 1 large onion, finely chopped
– 2-3 green chilies, slit lengthwise
– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
– 1 tablespoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)
– 1 teaspoon garam masala
– Salt to taste
– 2 tablespoons oil
– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)
– Curry leaves (optional)
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Prawns:
– Clean the prawns thoroughly under running water and drain excess water. If they are large, you can cut them into smaller pieces.
2. Saute Ingredients:
– Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent.
3. Add Spices:
– Add green chilies, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Sauté for 2-3 minutes until the raw smell of the spices disappears.
4. Cook Prawns:
– Add the cleaned prawns to the pan. Stir well to coat them with the spice mixture.
5. Cooking Process:
– Cover the pan and cook on low to medium heat for about 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Prawns cook quickly, so make sure not to overcook them.
6. Add Coconut:
– Once the prawns are almost cooked, add grated coconut to the pan. Mix well with the prawns and spices.
7. Finish and Garnish:
– Cook uncovered for another 2-3 minutes until the prawns are completely cooked and the coconut is toasted lightly.
8. Garnish:
– Garnish with fresh chopped coriander leaves and curry leaves (if using).
9. Serve:
– Prawn sukka is ready to be served hot with steamed rice, roti, or any bread of your choice.
