Two youths narrowly escape as Google Maps directs them into river in Kasaragod

Two young individuals in Kasaragod narrowly escaped tragedy when their car, guided by Google Maps, veered into a flooded river. Thankfully, they emerged unharmed after their vehicle became ensnared in a tree along the riverbank. The incident occurred during the early hours as the youths were en route to a hospital in Karnataka, relying solely on the navigation provided by Google Maps.

Abdul Rasheed, one of the rescued youths, recounted the harrowing experience, stating they noticed water ahead only when it was too late. The road they were on lacked protective sidewalls, with a river flanking either side and a bridge in between.

As the car was swept away by the strong currents, it fortunately lodged itself in a tree, preventing further peril. The youths managed to escape through the car door and promptly contacted the Fire Force, providing their location for swift rescue. Fire Force personnel arrived promptly, employing ropes to safely retrieve the two men from the precarious situation along the riverbank.