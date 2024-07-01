Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in Kerala on first day of July. Yellow metal price is remaining unchanged for second day in a row. Gold is priced at Rs 53,000 per 8 gram and Rs 6625 per 1 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened at Rs 71,566 per 10 gram on Monday after trading flat in June, falling merely by Rs 300. Silver futures opened at Rs 87,035/kg, down by 0.15% or Rs 132, after falling by Rs 4,400 in June.

In other major markets in the country, the price of 10 grams of gold was approximately Rs 72,000. Pure 24-carat gold was valued at Rs 72,270 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 66,240 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of silver fell to Rs 89,900 per kilogram.