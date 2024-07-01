Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 26,565 crore in India in June

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned buyers in the Indian equity market in June. FPIs invested Rs 26,565 crore in Indian equities in June, driven by political stability and a sharp rebound in markets.

.This came following a net outflow of Rs 25,586 crore in May on poll jitters and over Rs 8,700 crore in April on concerns over a tweak in India’s tax treaty with Mauritius and a sustained rise in US bond yields. Before that, FPIs made a net investment of Rs 35,098 crore in March and Rs 1,539 crore in February, while they took out Rs 25,743 crore in January. The net outflow now stood at Rs 3,200 crore in the month.

Additionally, FPIs invested Rs 14,955 crore in the debt market in June. With this, FPIs’ investment in the debt market reached Rs 68,624 crore in 2024 so far.

As per data, for the entire calendar year 2023, FPIs bought Rs 1.71 lakh crore in Indian equities and the total inflow stands at Rs 2.37 lakh crore taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities. FPIs’ net investment in Indian debt market stands at Rs 68,663 crore during 2023.

Indian equities witnessed a net outflow of Rs 1.21 lakh crore by FPIs in 2022. Before the outflow, FPIs invested money in the last three years. FPIs made a net infusion of Rs 25,752 crore in equities in 2021, Rs 1.7 lakh crore in 2020, and Rs 1.01 lakh crore in 2019. FPIs took out funds worth Rs 15,910 crore in 2022, Rs 10,359 crore in 2021, and Rs 1.05 lakh crore in 2020 from debt markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.