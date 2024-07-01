Fuel prices for July 2024 announced

Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of July 2024. The committee has slashed the price for petrol and hiked price of diesel. The new rates will apply from July 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.99 a litre, compared to Dh3.14 in June.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.88 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh3.02.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.80 a litre, compared to Dh2.95 a litre in June.

Also Read: India will get world’s largest museum by 2025

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.89 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.88.

Fuel prices in the UAE are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.