ICC announces T20 World Cup 2024 team of the tournament, 6 Indians in the team: Details

Mumbai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced its T20 World Cup 2024. Six Indian players were included in the list. India defeated South Africa in the finals. India’s Virat Kohli, was named the Player of the Match in the final.

ICC’s Team of the T20 World Cup 2024:

Rohit Sharma – Runs: 257, Average: 36.71, Strike-rate: 156.7, Fifties: 3

Rahmanullah Gurbaz – Runs: 281, Average: 35.12, Strike-rate: 124.33, Fifties: 3

Nicholas Pooran – Runs: 228, Average: 38.0, Strike-rate: 146.15, Fifties: 1

Suryakumar Yadav – Runs: 199, Average: 28.42, Strike-rate: 135.37, Fifties: 2

Marcus Stoinis – Runs: 169, Strike-rate: 164.07, Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.88

Hardik Pandya – Runs: 144, Strike-rate: 151.57, Wickets: 11, Economy: 7.64

Axar Patel – Runs: 92, Strike-rate: 139.39, Wickets: 9, Economy: 7.86

Rashid Khan – Wickets: 14, Average: 12.78, Economy: 6.17, Best: 4/17

Jasprit Bumrah – Wickets: 15, Average: 8.26, Economy: 4.17, Best: 3/7

Arshdeep Singh – Wickets: 17, Average: 12.64, Economy: 7.16, Best: 4/9

Fazalhaq Farooqi – Wickets: 17, Average: 9.41, Economy: 6.31, Best: 5/9

12th man: Anrich Nortje – Wickets: 15, Average: 13.4, Economy: 5.74, Best: 4/7

Rohit Sharma (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, (12th man) Anrich Nortje