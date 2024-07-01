Indian Railways cancels several trains including Vande Bharat till July 6: Full list

Kolkata: The Indian Railways has cancelled over 200 trains including Vande Bharat till July 6. These trains were cancelled due to ongoing maintenance work in the Kharagpur Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER).

‘In view of Pre-Non Interlocking and Non Interlocking works (from 29.06.2024 to 06.07.2024) at Andul Station of Kharagpur Division in connection with connectivity of Sankrail-Santragachi Link Line with Andul station, the following trains will be regulated as under:,’ the South Eastern Railway in its press release said.

Full List of Cancelled Mail/Express Trains:

12857/12858 Howrah-Digha-Howrah Tamralipta Express will remain cancelled from 30.06.2024 to 02.07.2024 & 06.07.2024

12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled from 30.06.2024 to 02.07.2024 & 06.07.2024

12883/12884 Santragachi-Purulia-Howrah Express will remain cancelled from 30.06.2024 to 02.07.2024 & 06.07.2024

12871/22862 Howrah-Titlagarh/Kantabanji-Howrah Ispat Express will remain cancelled o­n 06.07.2024

18006 Jagdalpur-Howrah Samaleswari Express will remain cancelled o­n 05.07.2024.

18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express will remain cancelled o­n 06.07.2024.

18011/18013 Howrah-Chakradharpur/Bokaro Steel City Express will remain cancelled o­n 05.07.2024 and06.07.2024.

18012/18014 Chakradharpur/Bokaro Steel City-Howrah Express will remain cancelled o­n 05.07.2024and06.07.2024.

22804 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express will remain cancelled o­n 05.07.2024.

22803 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express will remain cancelled o­n 06.07.2024.

Also Read: Vivo launches new tablet: Price, Specifications

Full List of Diverted Mail/Express Trains:

12508 Silchar-Thiruvananthapurm Express journey commencing o­n 27.06.2024 & 04.07.2024 will run o­n diverted route via Asansol-Adra-Midnapore-Hijli-Bhadrak.

22504 Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari Express journey commencing o­n 27.06.2024, 29.06.2024, 30.06.2024, 02.07.2024 & 04.07.2024 will run o­n diverted route via Asansol-Adra-Midnapore-Hijli-Bhadrak.

22502 New Tinsukia-SMVT Bengaluru Express journey commencing o­n 28.06.2024 will run o­n diverted route via Asansol-Adra-Midnapore-Hijli-Bhadrak.

12510 Guwahati-SMVT Bengaluru Express journey commencing o­n 30.06.2024 and 01.07.2024 will run o­n diverted route via Asansol-Adra-Minapore-Hijli-Bhadrak.

12516 Silchar-Coimbatore Express journey commencing o­n 02.07.2024 will run o­n diverted route via Asansol-Adra-Midnapore-Hijli-Bhadrak.

Full List of Rescheduled Mail/Express Trains:

18616 Hatia-Howrah Express journey commencing o­n 01.07.2024 will leave Hatia at 22.30 hrs.

18616 Hatia-Howrah Express journey commencing o­n 05.07.2024 will leave Hatia at 23.30 hrs.

18014/18012 Bokaro Steel City/Chakradharpur-Howrah Express journey commencing o­n 02.07.2024 will leave Bokaro Steel City at 22.00 hrs / Chakradharpur at 20.35 hrs.

38051 Howrah-Haldia Local journey commencing o­n 30.06.2024 will leave Howrah at 06.00 hrs.

38051 Howrah-Haldia Local journey commencing o­n 01.07.2024 will leave Howrah at 06.45 hrs.

12262 Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Duronto Express journey commencing o­n 01.07.2024 will leave Howrah at 07.00 hrs.

22895 Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express journey commencing o­n 01.07.2024 will leave Howrah at 07.10 hrs.

12222 Howrah-Pune Duronto Express journey commencing o­n 06.07.2024 will leave Howrah at 07.30 hrs.

22895 Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express journey commencing o­n 06.07.2024 will leave Howrah at 07.40 hrs

Short termination/short origination of Trains:

18044/18043 Bhadrak-Howrah-Bhadrak Baghajatin Express journey commencing on06.07.2024 will be short terminated at /short originated from Kharagpur.

18004/18003 Adra-Howrah-Adra Rani Shiromoni Express journey commencing on 06.07.2024 will be short terminated at/short originated from Kharagpur.

08008/08007 Bhanjpur-Shalimar-Bhanjpur Special journey commencing o­n06.07.2024 will be short terminated at /short originated from Kharagpur.

Cancellation of Suburban EMU Local Trains

Date of Cancellation EMU Local

01.07.2024 38801/38806, 38703/38708, 38705/38714, 08069/08070, 38805/38812, 38403/38418, 38301/38410, 38455

02.07.2024 38703, 38803, 38705, 38402, 38304, 38306, 38412, 38408, 38410, 38406, 38704, 38706, 38302/38321.

03.07.2024 38302/38321, 38402/38455, 38404/38453, 38702/38705, 38801/38806, 38703/38708,38803/38810, 38705/38714,38321, 38455

04.07.2024 38302, 38402, 38801/38806, 38803/38810, 38051/38054, 38705/38714, 38805/38812, 08069/08070, 38830,38455

05.07.2024 38302/38341, 38404, 38306/38403, 38408/ 38405, 38414/38411, 38403/38418, 38405/38422, 38103/38104, 38412/38409/38426, 38308/38809/38816, 38703, 38303, 38409, 38105, 38417, 38421, 38713, 38715, 38717, 38435, 38443, 38445, 38449, 38313, 38451, 38319, 38909, 38911, 38917, 38031, 38414, 38708, 38712, 38104, 38418, 38106, 38312, 38426, 38434, 38436, 38722, 38724, 38450, 38456, 38914, 38916, 38922, 38032, 38036, 38321

06.07.2024 38801, 38306, 38703, 38408, 38403, 38308, 38103, 38412, 38303, 38414, 38409, 38708, 38105, 38104, 38417, 38418, 38421, 38106, 38713, 38312, 38717, 38426, 38435, 38434, 38443, 38436, 38445, 38722, 38449, 38724, 38313, 38450, 38451, 38456, 38319, 38914, 38909, 38916, 38911, 38922, 38917, 38032, 38031, 38036, 38033, 38455, 08144, 38309, 38302, 38402, 38404, 38304, 38702, 38406, 38704, 38410, 38802, 38706, 38803, 38705, 38805, 38301, 38807, 38405, 38051. 38810, 38812, 38814, 38104, 38054