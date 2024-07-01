India’s foreign exchange reserves climb to $653.71 billion

Mumbai: The foreign exchange reserves of India during the week ended June 21. The Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed this. As per data, the forex reserves jumped$816 million to $653.711 billion. In the preceding week, the overall reserves had dropped by $2.922 billion to $652.895 billion. India’s forex reserves hit an all-time high of $655.817 billion on June 7.

Forex reserves, or foreign exchange reserves (FX reserves), are assets that are held by a nation’s central bank or monetary authority. It is generally held in reserve currencies, usually the US Dollar and, to a lesser degree, the Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country comprise of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and the country’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FCA is the largest component of the forex reserves. It includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

For the week ended June 21, foreign currency assets decreased by $106 million to $574.134 billion. India’s gold reserves rose $988 million to $56.956 billion during the week ended June 21. The special drawing rights (SDRs) fell $57 million to $18.049 billion. India’s reserve position with the IMF was down by $9 million to $4.572 billion in the reporting week.