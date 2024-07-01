Know common problems faced during breastfeeding

Breastfeeding is good for both infants and mothers. Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most infants. As an infant grows, breast milk changes to meet the infant’s nutritional needs. Breastfeeding can also help protect the infant and mother against certain illnesses and diseases

Breastfeeding mothers face several challenges. From sore nipples and engorgement to low milk supply and latch difficulties, these common issues can create frustration.

Also Read; Know all about new dating trend ‘Prowling’

‘Breastfeeding presents several common challenges that mothers often encounter, requiring careful attention to ensure a positive experience for both mother and baby. One significant issue is the lack of support, while normal delivery enables easier milk flow, cesarean delivery may delay milk production by 24-36 hours, coupled with the mother’s post-surgery recovery and discomfort. Family support during this critical period is important, allowing the mother to rest adequately and ensuring she can breastfeed every 2 hours without unnecessary strain,’ says Dr Nivedita Kaul, Lead Consultant, Dept of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi.

Proper nutrition, starting from pregnancy, plays a crucial role in preparing for breastfeeding. ‘A well-balanced diet rich in protein and calcium is essential. Hydration is equally vital, with breastfeeding mothers needing to drink at least 2 litres of water daily to maintain milk production,’ adds Dr Kaul.

Aggressive sucking or biting from the baby can cause painful cuts and soreness. To alleviate this, mothers can use nipple ointments, or shields, or opt for manual expression of milk to provide the nipples with some rest.