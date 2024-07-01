Market capitalisation of 9 of top-10 most valued firms gains Rs 2,89,699.42 crore

Mumbai: In the last week, the combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of 9 of top-10 most valued firms added Rs 2,89,699.42 crore . Top gainers were Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC. In contrast, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was the sole laggard.

Market capitalisation or market cap is the total value of a company’s stock. It is calculated by multiplying the stock price by the number of its outstanding shares.

In the last week, the BSE Sensex climbed 1,822.83 points, or 2.36 percent. In June, the BSE Sensex recorded a 7.14 percent gain, crossing the historic 79,000 mark on Thursday.

Reliance Industries’ market capitalisation soared by Rs 1,52,264.63 crore, reaching Rs 21,18,951.20 crore. TCS saw an increase of Rs 34,733.64 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 14,12,845.09 crore. ICICI Bank’s market cap surged by Rs 30,286.99 crore to Rs 8,44,201.88 crore, while Bharti Airtel’s valuation rose by Rs 18,267.7 crore to Rs 8,22,530.35 crore.

Infosys added Rs 14,656.3 crore to its market cap, which now stands at Rs 6,50,602.10 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation grew by Rs 13,808.74 crore, reaching Rs 12,80,865.43 crore. SBI saw its market capitalisation increase by Rs 11,111.14 crore to Rs 7,57,565.68 crore.Hindustan Unilever’s market cap rose by Rs 7,953.37 crore to Rs 5,81,570.83 crore, and ITC’s valuation increased by Rs 6,616.91 crore to Rs 5,30,475.82 crore. Conversely, LIC’s market capitalisation fell by Rs 22,042.61 crore to Rs 6,25,573.90 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.