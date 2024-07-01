Oil companies announces revised LPG cylinder prices

Mumbai: Public sector oil marketing companies in the country, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation revised the retail prices of LPG cylinders. The oil companies slashed the price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 30 in major cities on Monday. However, there is no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinder.

Commercial LPG cylinders price in Delhi will be Rs 1,646 per cylinder, while in Kolkata, the prices will be Rs 1,756 and in Mumbai, the commercial LPG cylinders will be available at Rs 1,598.

Also Read: Fuel prices for July 2024 announced

LPG prices are usually revised on the first of every month, and sometimes within the month. In April, the oil marketing companies reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders in the range of Rs 30.5- Rs 32.0. Earlier on March 1, LPG prices were hiked by Rs 25.