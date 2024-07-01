Rice exports from India drop 34% in Q1 of FY25

New Delhi: Rice exports from India during April-June of the current financial year have fallen by nearly 34% to 3.2 million tonnes (mt). Exports of non-basmati white rice plunged by 78% to nearly 300,000 tonnes. Broken rice exports fell 8% to 300,000 tonnes while parboiled rice exports dropped 11% to 1.5 mt.

Earlier the Union government had banned outward shipments of non-basmati white rice and broken rice and imposed a 20% tariff on the parboiled variety. The ban on exports of broken rice was slapped in September 2022 to ensure adequate supplies for poultry and other animal feedstock. The prohibition on non-basmati white rice was announced last July to safeguard domestic food security.

In the FY24, India exported a total of 15.7 mt of rice, including 2.36 mt of non-basmati white rice, 545,000 tonnes of broken rice and 7.57 mt of parboiled variety, against 21.8 mt in FY23. India is the second-largest producer of rice after China and the largest exporter globally, contributed at least 40% to the global trade until export curbs were imposed.