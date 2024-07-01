Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices erased previous session losses and ended higher on July 1. BSE Sensex settled at 79,476.19, up 443.46 points or 0.56 percent. At close, NSENifty was up 131.40 points or 0.55 percent at 24,142.

About 2403 shares advanced, 1112 shares declined, and 115 shares unchanged. Top gainers included Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement and Grasim Industries. Top losers were NTPC, Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy’s Labs, SBI and Apollo Hospitals.

Among sectors, except power, PSU Bank and realty, all other indices ended in the green with IT index rose nearly 2 percent. The broader indices hit a fresh record high with the BSE midcap and smallcap index adding more than 1 percent each.