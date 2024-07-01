UAE authority announces new taxi fare

Ajman: Ajman Transport Authority announced the new taxi fare rates in the emirate. The new fares will be in effective from July 1. Ajman Transport Authority has set the cab fare for the emirate at Dh1.82 for every kilometre.

The change comes after the UAE’s fuel price committee announced the fuel rates for the month. The fuel prices were reduced by up to 15 fils per litre, compared to the rates in June.

Starting July, the price of Super 98 petrol will be Dh2.99 a litre. Meanwhile, Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.88 per litre. E-Plus 91 petrol will be charged Dh2.80 a litre, and Diesel will cost Dh2.89 per litre.