Updated fuel prices for July announced

Doha: QatarEnergy announced the prices for Premium and Super petrol and diesel for the month of July. The fuel prices for Premium, Super grade petrol and Diesel will remain unchanged.

The fuel prices for Premium will cost QR1.95 per litre, while Super grade petrol is priced at QR2.10 per litre. Meanwhile, Diesel will be charged at QR2.05 per litre in July.

Over the last six months, diesel and petrol prices have remained unchanged in the country.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.