Vivo launches new tablet: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo has launched its latest tablet been in China. The device named ‘Vivo Pad 3’ is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, three other RAM and storage variants — 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB are priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,100), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 35,500), CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000).

The tablet will be sold in Cold Star Gray, Spring Tide Blue, and Thin Rain Purple (translated from Chinese) colour options. It will go on sale in China on July 5.

The Vivo Pad 3 runs on OriginOS 4, which is based on Android 14. The tablet sports a 12.1-inch (2,800 x 1,968 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

It is equipped with a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The tablet offers up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage (the 128GB model features slower UFS 3.1 storage).

The Vivo Pad 3 supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port that can be used for data transfers and for charging its 10,000mAh battery at 44W.