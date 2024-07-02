107 people including children killed during ‘Satsang’ congregation

Lucknow: At least 107 people, most of them women, were killed in a stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district on Tuesday evening. Additional director general (Agra zone), Anupam Kulshrestha’s office said most of the 107 deaths were women. Officials said the precise circumstances that led to the stampede were immediately unclear.

‘Twenty-seven bodies have arrived in Etah hospital. Among those killed are 23 women, three children and a man,’ Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh told reporters.

Officials said a probe has been ordered into the incident and a team comprising the Agra additional director general of police and the divisional commissioner of Aligarh will lead the investigation.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede and instructed officials to reach the accident site to carry out relief measures. Adityanath also directed the district administration to arrange for proper treatment of those injured and immediately take them to hospitals. He wished them a speedy recovery.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath later announced ex gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

‘I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them strength to bear this pain. The local administration is engaged in relief work. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured’ Union Jome Minister Amit Shah said